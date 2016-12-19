sprite-preloader
Montag, 19.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

47,991 Euro		+0,05
+0,10 %
WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TOTAL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,912
48,15
08:48
47,65
47,999
08:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED
CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED0,073+10,61 %
TOTAL SA47,991+0,10 %