BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's economy is likely to grow 6.5 percent next year, the China Academy of Social Sciences' reportedly said Monday.



The economy has expanded 6.7 percent during the first three quarters of 2016. The government targeted 6.5-7 percent growth for 2016.



In 2015, the Chinese economy grew at the slowest pace in 25 years.



The government researchers forecast consumer prices to rise 2.2 percent in 2017 and producer prices to climb 1.6 percent.



