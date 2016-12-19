

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments plc. (CLDN.L) announced Monday that it has agreed terms for the sale of Park Holidays UK, a holiday park operator, to Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) for a headline enterprise value of 362 million pounds.



Tiger Bidco Limited, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by Intermediate Capital, will make the acquisition.



Caledonia will receive 197 million pounds in cash, net of fees, for the sale of its 81.5% equity stake. The net proceeds will be held on deposit for future investment.



The net proceeds represent a premium of 47% to Caledonia's carrying value of Park Holidays at 30 September 2016.



Park Holidays was originally acquired by Caledonia in November 2013 for a headline valuation of 172 million pounds.



Park Holidays' Chief Executive Jeff Sills and other management team will remain in place following the sale to ICG.



Completion of the transaction is conditional on the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority which could take up to three months.



