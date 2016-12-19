LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- BSN medical, the global integrated medical therapy solutions provider, was today acquired by Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget ("SCA"). To this effect, Private Equity investor EQT VI has entered into an agreement to sell the Company in a transaction valuing BSN medical at EUR 2.7 billion.

During EQT VI's ownership, BSN medical, specializing in Wound Care/Vascular and Orthopaedics, has undergone significant transformation into a globally leading specialist medical technology firm. The company is posting double-digit growth in specialized businesses and has shifted into high growth product segments and increased its Emerging Markets exposure.

The growth initiatives during EQT VI's four years of ownership have resulted in increased sales by a CAGR of more than 6% (on constant currency base). Today, BSN medical has sales of over EUR 860 million and more than 6,000 employees worldwide.

SCA is a leading global hygiene and forest products company. It has a presence in 100 countries worldwide with 44,000 employees and 2015 revenues of EUR 12.3 billion. The combination will allow BSN to reach and serve more customers than ever before.

Dr Guido Oelkers, Chief Executive Officer BSN medical, said: "This deal is a clear reflection of the dedication and expertise shown by all of our employees over the past four years as well as the strategic progress BSN has made under EQT ownership. EQT provided the support both on an industrial and financial level that allowed the business to thrive and expand internationally. Now it is the time to take the next step on our journey.

"SCA recognizes our expertise, and will provide the financial firepower required to develop our existing capabilities in R&D, continue on our growth path and expand our offering in new and existing markets," continued Dr. Oelkers. "SCA will prove to be the ideal strategic partner, and as a member of its organization, we will continue on our evolutionary and successful path. I am very much looking forward to it."

The agreement is subject to customary anti-trust clearance and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.

About BSN medical

BSN medical is a global leader in wound care & related vascular diseases, lymphology and non-invasive orthopaedic products. Founded in 2001, the company currently employs a total of 6,000 and generated revenues of EUR 861 m in 2015 (at actual rates). The company aims to provide an integrated therapy-driven approach - grounded in a broad portfolio of products, enhanced by insights into current therapeutic areas and complemented by a progressive approach to partnerships. Its well-known brands such as Leukoplast®, Cutimed®, JOBST®, Delta Cast®, Delta Lite® and Actimove® are among the most trusted in healthcare. With its comprehensive product portfolio, BSN medical addresses patients' needs in the most prevalent conditions in wound care and vascular diseases and orthopaedic treatments.

More information: www.bsnmedical.com

