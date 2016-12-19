

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) announced it has agreed the sale of Parkdean Resorts, a UK operator of caravan holiday parks, to Onex Corp., for 1.35 billion pounds. Based on completion on 1 March 2017, Electra Private Equity PLC would receive proceeds from the sale of approximately 405 million pounds. Together with proceeds previously received, Electra's total proceeds from the investment will be 515 million pounds.



Parkdean Resorts owns and operates 73 holiday parks across England, Scotland and Wales, selling more than 500,000 holidays and short breaks a year. The company offers a wide range of accommodation, from caravans and camping pitches to chalets, apartments and lodges. Parkdean Resorts employs over 6,000 staff during the peak holiday season and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead and Newcastle, UK.



