

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss central bank further strengthened its provisions for currency reserves for the 2016 financial year, raising the total to CHF 62.8 billion.



The Bank Council approved the allocation to the provisions for currency reserves for the 2016 financial year at a meeting on December 16, the Swiss National Bank said in a statement on Monday.



As the nominal GDP growth over the last five years has averaged just 1.9 percent, the minimum rate of 8 percent will be applied for the 2016 financial year, which corresponds to an allocation of CHF 4.6 billion, the bank said.



Thus, the provisions for currency reserves will grow from CHF 58.1 billion to CHF 62.8 billion, the bank added. In 2015, the provision was boosted by CHF 1.4 billion.



The bank noted that the annual allocation will continue to be determined on the basis of double the average nominal economic growth rate over the previous five years.



The minimum rate of 8 percent is aimed at ensuring that sufficient allocations are made to the provisions and the balance sheet is strengthened even in periods of low nominal GDP growth, the central bank said.



The SNB is set to release the provisional annual result on January 9, 2017.



