This share capital increase reserved to Furui Medical Science Company Luxembourg will allow Median Technologies to accelerate implementation of its global growth plans and further enhance customer offerings

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics™ Company announced in a press release dated November 16th, 2016 that it had entered into an investment agreement with Furui Medical Science Company Luxembourg, a wholly owned subsidiary of Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co., Ltd. (FURUI), according to which Median Technologies will issue and Furui Medical Science Company Luxembourg will subscribe 1,507,692 new ordinary shares of the company at a price of €13.00 per share representing a total amount of €19,599,996 through a reserved share capital increase.

Today, Median Technologies announces the completion of this share capital increase.

This share capital increase will allow Median Technologies mainly to develop business opportunities for China for the company's products and also for general working capital and other general corporate purposes of the company.

After completion of this transaction, the share capital of Median Technologies is 579,601.30 euros and the total number of shares is 11,592,026 representing 11,575,006 voting rights.

The newly issued shares are assimilated to the existing ordinary shares of the company and listed on Alternext on the same listing line of the existing shares under ISIN Code: FR0011049824. After completion of the transaction, Furui Medical Science Company Luxembourg holds 13.01% of the share capital and 13.03% of the voting rights of Median Technologies.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics™ to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and our imaging phenotyping system iBiopsy™, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to bring new treatments to patients in need more precisely, quicker and with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris' Alternext market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017.

