

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L), a business process management services company, Monday announced that the BBC has agreed to extend its existing TV licence collections partnership with Capita for a further two years. This extends the current eight-year contract to June 2022.



Over the remaining term of the contract, both parties will continue to work closely together to further improve revenue collection rates, reduce evasion and decrease the cost of collection for the BBC.



Capita said it will introduce further enhancement to its insight and analytical capability, and introduce new technologies to enhance the service experience for the Licence Fee payer.



Andy Parker, Chief Executive of Capita, said, 'This contract extension reflects the success of the partnership, which has run since Capita first took over the administration of TV Licensing in 2002, signing a further contract in 2011. Capita now collects 3.7 billion pounds in licence fees on behalf of the BBC. We have made efficiencies over the contract and collection costs are now less than 3p in every pound. We look forward to continuing to work with the BBC over the next five years.'



In London, Capita shares were trading at 496.30 pence, up 1.27 percent.



