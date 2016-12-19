Chief Financial Officer to Leave Recipharm

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Recipharm AB today announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Björn Westberg has resigned from his position with the company.

Thomas Eldered, CEO of Recipharm, said: "We are disappointed to be losing Mr Westberg and we would like to sincerely thank him for the significant contributions he has made to Recipharm in the past 10 years. He has been a strong leader and has brought invaluable expertise to the company."

Mr Westberg will work out his contractual notice period and serve as CFO until the company's full year report on February 23, 2017.

A search process has commenced to appoint a new CFO.



