Netalogue Technologies Plc - Interim Results 30 September 2016

19th December 2016

Dear Shareholder,

The first six months of trading for the financial year 2016-2017 have been challenging, principally due to exceptional economic uncertainty in Netalogue's target market due to BREXIT. Whilst there is still economic uncertainty we are pleased to report substantially increased deal activity in the second half with some notable clients now proceeding with their ecommerce project.

Financially the company is very stable with a strong cash position, no debt andIntellectual Property that delivers profitable growth.

Key Highlights

GBP 317,000 turnover

EBITDA has decreased by GBP 269,000

Net assets of GBP 508,000 with a strong cash balance and no borrowing

Results commentary

There is no hiding behind the fact that the first six months of trading for FY17 have been disappointing however we remain positive about the outcome for the full fiscal year. What makes me make this statement?

Firstly, the lower sales revenues in the first six months were not due to losing deals but due to unprecedented uncertainty in the general market resulting in businesses taking a cautious approach to committing to new capital expenditure projects, the net effect being the delaying of decisions. There is no doubt in our minds that, for our target market, the impact of BREXIT has had a significant effect on decision making cycles. Many of our clients who import products and distribute them within the UK are directly affected by the uncertainty caused by Britain exiting the EU and common trading area and by the falling pound against the Euro and US dollar.

Secondly, the impact of delayed deals can have a significant short term effect on organisations whose revenue is not made on the basis of volume of sales but on value based selling. Whilst we always desire to improve our sales volume (of deals) we traditionally have been an organisation of low volume but high value sales. Our desire is to build long term profitable, strategic, relationships with organisations. Thus, one tends to see peaks and troughs in revenue when any single trading period is examined. Longer term however the trend should be positive. Our sales pipeline looks healthy with a number of new deals already signed in the second half but the feedback from our prospects is that potential deals will take longer to reach fruition as they assess their cost base and attempt to absorb some of the price increases rather than pass them directly to their clients.

The Outlook

I mentioned in my previous statement that I have been strategically assessing all areas of the business and part of that work has been to look at our go-to-market strategy by broadening our channels to market and deepening our relationship with a small number of key players. Through wider reach and a more diverse spread of prospects the Company can better insulate itself from external economic issues.

The market is also changing in terms of technology delivery and payment. Increasingly we expect to see greater delivery of the Netalogue platform via 'the cloud' (private, public or hybrid) and payments to be made on a monthly subscription basis. This will in turn smooth revenue flows and make revenue forecasting easier.

I repeat my previous statement that the board feels we have developed a sound three-year

business plan, and have started out on the path of execution. The product platform is very

competitive, our pricing is right, we have an excellent base of customers and enjoy a strong balance sheet.

As chairman I will continue to review strategies to ensure they drive customer satisfaction and in turn, operational efficiency and shareholder value.

Nick Barley

Chairman

Netalogue Technologies plc



Netalogue Technologies PLC

Consolidated profit and loss account

for the period ended 30 September 2016

Six months ended 30Sept 2016 Six months ended 30Sept 2015 GBP'000 GBP'000 Turnover 317 552 Cost of sales (32) (15) Gross profit 285 537 Net operating expenses (517) (499) Operating (loss) / profit before depreciation and amortisation (208) 63 Depreciation (4) (5) Amortisation of intangible assets (20) (20) Operating (loss) / profit on ordinary activities before taxation (232) 38 Tax on loss on ordinary activities - (8) (Loss) / profit for the period (232) 30



Netalogue Technologies PLC

Consolidated balance sheet

at 30 September 2016

30 Sept

2016 30 Sept

2015 GBP'000 GBP'000 Fixed assets Intangible 113 40 Tangible 26 31 139 71 Current assets Debtors 156 133 Cash at bank and in hand 451 807 607 940 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (232) (200) Net current assets 375 740 Total assets less current liabilities 514 811 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year - - Provision for liabilities and charges (8) (7) Net assets 506 804 Capital and reserves Share capital 487 487 Share premium account 210 210 Profit and loss account (191) 107 Equity shareholders' funds 506 804

The profit and loss account and balance sheet above have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies, as stated in the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31March 2016 and as will be applied in the Group financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2017.

The information presented has not been reviewed or audited by the Group's auditor.