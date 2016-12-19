CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Friendable, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: FDBL), a mobile & social focused technology company, today announced that downloads of its "paid" app in France reached No. 4 overall this past weekend.

As the Company prepares to roll out its live video streaming app, "Fan Pass" Live, having the Friendable app continue to demonstrate organic growth reinforces management's confidence that 2017 will be a year of growth with two popular platforms. Management has evolved the company's core assets through its new technology and diversification efforts, resulting in the new Friendable, Inc. Heading into 2017, the company is strategically positioned at the intersection of two rapidly growing sectors, social media and live video steaming with two unique business models with parallel paths to ROI.

"We believe the Friendable app's recent spike in downloads speaks to the continued viability and market opportunity of our social networking focused application, as well as the viral marketing opportunity we hope to capitalize upon in the near future," stated Robert A. Rositano Jr., Friendable, Inc. CEO. "This level of interest has been generated organically without any marketing spend in this geographic region and is a great sign of our hard work over the past year and this traction is a great win for the Friendable brand."

"We are committed to creating and building shareholder value by leveraging multiple channels to market that we believe will ultimately lead to a higher intrinsic value of the Company," concluded Rositano Jr. "As we close out the year, we look forward to announcing additional milestones to help investors assess our progress to date."

About Friendable

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology company that develops, acquires, and invests in mobile applications with a social focus. In 2013, the Company released its flagship product Friendable, a mobile social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups for food, drinks, live music, or any occasion. In 2017, Friendable Inc. will release "Fan Pass", a live streaming video application where fans can watch exclusive video content of their favorite celebrities by subscribing to celebrity channels. Through the Friendable and Fan Pass mobile applications, Friendable Inc. aims to become the premier social platform dedicated to connecting and engaging users to expand connections beyond today's existing limitations.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

