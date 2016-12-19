

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) Monday announced it has reached a pricing and reimbursement agreement for ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) with the German Federal Association of the Statutory Health Insurances or GKV-SV.



ORKAMBI is the first medicine to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis or CF in people ages 12 and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator or CFTR gene.



The agreement follows a comprehensive benefit assessment of the medicine by the German Federal Joint Committee, which recognized the 'considerable additional benefit' of ORKAMBI for people with CF who have two copies of the F508del mutation.



ORKAMBI has been available to eligible patients in Germany since it was granted marketing authorization from the European Commission in November 2015, and the latest reimbursement agreement took effect on December 16, 2016.



In addition to Germany, ORKAMBI is now available to eligible people with CF in the United States, Austria, and France.



Vertex said it remains actively involved in reimbursement discussions in many other countries to make ORKAMBI available to all people who can benefit from this important medicine. Earlier this month, ORKAMBI received the 'Drug Discovery of the Year' award from the British Pharmacological Society and the French 'Prix Galien' award for the most promising rare disease medicine in 2016.



ORKAMBI is a combination of lumacaftor, which is designed to increase the amount of mature protein at the cell surface by targeting the processing and trafficking defect of the F508del-CFTR protein, and ivacaftor, which is designed to enhance the function of the CFTR protein once it reaches the cell surface.



ORKAMBI is available as tablets and is typically taken twice per day.



