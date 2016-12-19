

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell from a seven-week high hit in the previous session, as weaker metal prices dragged down miners and financials also succumbed to selling pressure after recent sharp gains due to rising bond yields.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 9 points or 0.12 percent at 7,002 in late opening deals after gaining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Antofagasta shares dropped 1.5 percent. The company said it would take legal action to overturn a decision by U.S. authorities not to renew mineral leases in Minnesota.



Rival Anglo American fell over 1 percent, BHP Billiton shed half a percent and Rio Tinto lost 1.5 percent.



Barclays slid 2 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is severing ties with up to 7,000 clients to boost returns.



Energy major Royal Dutch Shell rose half a percent after signing an agreement to sell its Australian aviation business to Viva Energy for around $250 million.



BP Plc shares advanced 0.7 percent after the company was awarded a 10 percent interest in Abu Dhabi's ADCO onshore oil concession, which has a life of 40 years.



Vodafone rose more than 1 percent on a report that it is eying role in traffic control for drones in Europe.



On a day light day on the economic front, U.K. businesses intend to add more jobs next year despite uncertainty about the future relationship with the EU after the Brexit decision, the latest CBI/Pertemps Network Group Employment Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry revealed.



