

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output increased in October after a decline in the previous month, figures from Eurostat showed Monday.



Construction output rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 0.8 percent drop in September, which was the first decline in six months.



The September figure was revised from a 0.9 percent fall estimated earlier.



Production in building advanced 1.3 percent over the month, while civil engineering output contracted by 1.2 percent.



On an annual basis, construction output grew at faster pace of 2.2 percent in October, following a 1.9 percent gain in the preceding month, revised up from 1.8 percent. It was the the fifth month of increase in a row.



In the EU28, construction output climbed 0.4 percent monthly and by 1.1 percent annually in October.



