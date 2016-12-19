The European Distribution Centre in Germany handles up to 2000 shipments a day

Cook Medical's European Distribution Centre (EUDC) located in Baesweiler, Germany, is celebrating its fifth birthday this December. The EUDC is the storage and distribution centre for Cook products in Europe and the central shipping point for Cook Medical manufactured devices to all EMEA countries. The EUDC employs 85 people and handles approximately 2000 shipments per day.

The EUDC's location in 'The Blue Banana' region, one of Europe's most efficient logistics locations, continues to support Cook's goal of getting the right product to the right patient in time.

Speaking on the eve of the fifth year celebration, Pat Burke, Director of Operations said:

"The EUDC has been integral to the growth of Cook Medical globally. The centre is the backbone to our distribution network in EMEA. Since consolidating distribution to Baesweiler the company has been able to deliver potentially life changing devices to more countries in a shorter space of time. For example, once an order is placed on our system from a hospital or clinician, the items on the order are picked, packed and processed through the DC and on a dock trailer within minutes ready for pick up by our dedicated carrier early next day for delivery. This is all thanks to the dedicated and hardworking team at EUDC."

Uwe Henze, EUDC Manager, is also marking his five years in Cook at the event:

"I am very proud of what we have achieved for ourselves and for Cook over the last 5 years. Although our day to day work environment is busy and fast paced the team work very hard to ensure our customers and patients get the devices they need as quickly as possible. I would like to extend my gratitude to the dedication of my colleagues and congratulate them on the role they've played in reaching this 5 year milestone."

The first shipment was on the 5th December 2011. The purpose-built facility combines warehousing and shipping from multiple Cook locations in Europe. Today, the total number of inventory products held in the EUDC is approximately 750,000 units. The facility was built with energy-efficiency in mind, incorporating solar panels and advanced insulating materials. All Distribution Centre processes are paperless while air pillows replaced serrated paper in padding for shipments.

