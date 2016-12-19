

Stagecoach Group Plc



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Stagecoach Group plc| |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: | | +-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | Yes | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +-----------------------+------------------------------------------+-----------+ |Other (please specify):| | | +-----------------------+----------------------+-------------------+-----------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to the |Artemis Investment Management| |notification obligation: |LLP on behalf of discretionary| | |funds under management | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ | | | |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different | | |from 3): | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on | | |which the threshold is crossed or |16 December 2016 | |reached: | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: |19 December 2016 | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or |5% | |reached: | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +------------+---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +----------+----------+----------+-----------------+---------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |use |of |of |of shares |rights |rights | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +----------+------+----------+------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| +------------+----------+----------+----------+------+----------+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |GB00B6YTLS95|28,729,130|28,729,130|28,629,130|0 |28,629,130|0% |4.99% | +------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+------+----------+------+--------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+-------------+-----------------------+------------+------------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |voting |rights | |instrument | | |rights that | | | | | |may be | | | | | |acquired if | | | | | |the | | | | | |instrument | | | | | |is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+-------------+-----------------------+------------+------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+-------------+-----------------------+------------+------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+-----------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |Type of |Exercise |Expiration |Exercise/ |No. of |Percentage of| |financial |price |date |Conversion |voting |voting rights| |instrument | | |period |rights | | | | | | |instrument | | | | | | |refers to | | | | | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+------------+------------+-------+-----+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta| | | | | | +-------+-----+ | | | | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+------------+------------+-------+-----+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |28,629,130 |4.99% | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: |Richard Smithson | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:|0207 399 6063 | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



