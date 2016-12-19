AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE:AER) has announced today that Peter Juhas will become its Chief Financial Officer in 2017.

Peter joined AerCap in September 2015 as its Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining AerCap, Peter was the Global Head of Strategic Planning for AIG, where he led the development of the company's strategic and capital plans as well as mergers, acquisitions and other transactions, including the sale of ILFC to AerCap in 2014. Prior to joining AIG in 2011, Peter was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley for 11 years. While at Morgan Stanley, he led the IPO of AerCap in 2006. During the financial crisis, he advised the U.S. Treasury on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the restructuring of AIG.

Peter graduated magna cum laude with an A.B. in Economics from Harvard College and graduated cum laude with a J.D. from Harvard Law School. "Peter's extensive experience in financial planning, capital management and developing business plans, and his deep knowledge of the financial markets, will be of great benefit to AerCap," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

Keith Helming will be leaving AerCap after holding the position of Chief Financial Officer for the past 10 years. "Keith has been a tremendous leader and a chief architect of the company that AerCap has become. We thank him for his outstanding service and for the transformational contributions he has made to AerCap," said Mr. Kelly. Keith will remain with AerCap through May 2017.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of September 30, 2016, 1,607 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

