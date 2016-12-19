

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Electoral College will cast the votes to legally elect the US president on Monday, among reports that many Republican electors would defect to deny President-elect Donald Trump a majority.



In the presidential election held on November 8, Trump won 306 electoral college votes against his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton, who has 232 votes.



Clinton won the popular vote with a lead of more than 2.8 million votes.



538 electors gather in their state capitals on Monday, and if they vote according to their state tallies, Trump's election will easily be confirmed.



To win the presidency, a candidate needs 270 electoral votes.



If 37 or more GOP electors defect, they can deny Trump a majority, but still it barely gives Clinton a chance to wrest the presidency away from Trump.



Politico reported that just one of the 306 GOP electors was planning to cast a vote against Trump defying a Republican National Committee whip.



Meanwhile, Trump warned his supporters against threatening members of the Electoral College to persuade them to vote for him.



'If my many supporters acted and threatened people like those who lost the election are doing, they would be scorned & called terrible names!,' he said on Twitter Sunday.



On January 6, Congress has to officially count the electoral votes presided over by Vice President Joe Biden. After the counting, the results are final.



The President-elect's inauguration is to take place on January 20.



