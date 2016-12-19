BEVERLY HILLS, CA and PACIFIC PALISADES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Teles Properties -- one of the fastest-growing luxury residential real estate firms in Southern California -- is proud to announce the work of its non-profit entity, Teles Foundation, over the past year. Raising and distributing funds, providing support for and partnership with local nonprofit organizations, Teles Foundation has made a point in 2016 to give back to the communities where its business, agents and clients interact on a daily basis.

"The Teles Foundation is built on the philosophy that all great things have small beginnings," says Evan Ageloff, Teles' chief operating officer. "Teles is dedicated to improving the world by starting with our local communities, and I believe that all the great work completed in 2016 will promote global change for a more positive future."

In addition to contributing to the following charities: LA Family Housing, HomeAid Orange County, StandUp For Kids, Home Free, PUP Laguna Beach, Run in the Name of Love, and Red Star Riders; Teles is continually planning events and seeking new opportunities to give back. The Teles Foundation is proud to have been involved in the following activities:

Sponsoring 30 Thanksgiving dinners through Big Sunday, a Los Angeles-based service organization whose services include providing meals for people including vets, homeless families, women in domestic violence shelters, group homes, low-income families with autistic children, food pantries, schools and more.





Allowing the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) to use a home purchased by a friend and client of Brentwood agent Eitan Constine, which was going to be completely re-done, for a three-day training where firefighters practiced drills and other scenarios. Teles Foundation provided lunch for all trainees and LAFD personnel.





SoulCycle charity ride which raised more than $8,700.





Hosting three beach cleanups from Mission Beach in San Diego to Main Beach in Corona del Mar. Partnerships include the San Diego Coastkeeper and the Heal the Bay foundation.





Partnered with Newport Beach agent Andy Stavros to help support his Virtual Food Drive.





Partnering with Adopt-A-Family and helping Newport Beach agent Adam Tomalas and Carmel agent Chrissy Handel gather much-needed items for several local families.





Hosting a silent auction to raise funds for the foundation. Items included dinner/wine pairings, Napa and Sonoma Valley wines, Peter Loewy's Other Brother Extra Virgin Olive Oil, business planning/social media and finance strategy sessions.





For more information on the Teles Foundation, including upcoming events and how to donate, visit http://telesproperties.com/foundation/.

ABOUT TELES PROPERTIES: Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to www.telesproperties.com.

