PASADENA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC has announced Atlas Real Estate Group as its newest affiliate in Pasadena. Led by David Chen, Atlas is a full-service brokerage firm serving the San Gabriel Valley, providing a broad array of services, and specializing in high-net worth Asian investors.

Prior to forming Atlas and joining as a Sperry Commercial affiliate, Chen's experience included roles with Keller Williams Commercial, MacVaugh & Company and Coldwell Banker George Realty. Over the course of his tenure with these firms, Chen built his expertise across the San Gabriel Valley and Downtown Los Angeles where he was raised. His experience includes more than 300,000 square feet in property listings, while working with both buyers and tenants. Prior to commercial brokerage, Chen also gained valuable experience in mixed-use development, acquisitions, and commercial real estate consulting.

"David has a deep knowledge base in the region and has crafted a full-service approach to working with the Asian market. We are excited to bring David and his growing firm on board as an affiliate. They represent the best in the next-generation of brokerage leadership," said Rich Enderlin, COO, Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. LLC. Some of the additional characteristics of Atlas will be a multilingual team serving its clients, a strong singular focus on commercial real estate, and a platform that brings multiple services from property management to brokerage under one roof.

"My objective is to grow Atlas Real Estate Group into one of the most well-known brokerage firms in the San Gabriel Valley. The Sperry Commercial team understands our market expertise and will provide the tools to help me accelerate my growth and still provide the high-level of service commitment to my client base," shared Chen.

Chen graduated from UCLA with a bachelor's degree in Economics with a minor in East Asian Languages and Cultures and completed a dual masters with an MBA and MRED from the University of Southern California. To further his education, he recently received his CCIM and CIPS designations. He is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and teaches a commercial real estate course at Pasadena City College and the Arcadia Association of Realtors.

About Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC: Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC will offer the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine with 13 offices located throughout the Western United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC are a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform named Sperry CENTRAL and a custom designed marketing support software system called SperryLINK, among other immediate industry advantages. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com.

Jessica Thompson

Spaulding Thompson & Associates

949-233-8575

Email Contact



