WinZip has released an update to WinZip® for Android offering a new level of integration between its Windows desktop and Android apps. WinZip for Android and WinZip® 21 now work together to give you easy access most recently used files across your desktop and mobile device. The new WinZip for Android also delivers Smart Photo Tools, smaller MP3 files, a new interface optimized for Chromebooks, and more. WinZip for Android is available now on Google Play: http://bit.ly/WinZipGooglePlay.

WinZip®, the world's #1 zip utility, makes it easy to create, extract and share zip files on your Android device. Compress files for easier sharing and storage, and stretch your data and storage limits. Open and save compressed files, whether they're attached to an incoming email, downloaded from a web page or opened from an SD memory card. Add available banking-level encryption for peace-of-mind security and direct Google Drive and Dropbox access for files, photos, and videos that you want to save in the cloud.

Get WinZip power on your Android device free; Upgrade to the Premium app for new cloud integration that works with WinZip 21 with support for Google Drive and Dropbox, together with enhanced compression and security features. New updates include:

-- Save space with Smart Photo Tools that scan your local photo folder and identify duplicates, poor quality and large files that you can review and delete. -- Store more music on your phone or cloud service with MP3 lossless compression that reduces files 15 - 20% on average. -- Bring WinZip Android to more devices with new Chromebook support, including an optimized interface. -- Improved support for external SD cards on Android 6 and higher. -- Premium features: Enhanced Google Drive and Dropbox integration lets you access the latest version of your file with WinZip 21 on your desktop as well as on your Android device or Chromebook.

"With apps for all of today's most popular platforms, this is a first step in building a more connected WinZip experience between your devices. Move from your desktop to your Android device and easily pick up where you left off -- your last file right where you need it. With our new Android app, WinZip is making it easier than ever to share files and keep your information safe, whether you're using your phone, tablet or Chromebook," said Bill Richard, VP of Development for WinZip.

WinZip for Android is available free from Google Play, Amazon Android Store and the Samsung App Store. Premium features including cloud integration, file compression, encryption support and Google Drive and Dropbox integration are available as optional in-app purchases. Download it from Google Play: http://bit.ly/WinZipGooglePlay.

About WinZip

WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing and keep information private. The world's number one compression and encryption software, WinZip offers apps for all of today's most popular platforms and devices, giving users a better way to exchange files in the cloud, email and social media. WinZip's product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep PCs secure. WinZip is part of the Corel family of companies. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com.

