

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Electoral College members gather to cast their votes in their recent presidential election, the results of a new Morning Consult/Politico survey found that a plurality of American voters believes the race for the White House should be decided by the popular vote.



Forty-five percent of registered voters said the Constitution should be amended to replace the Electoral College with the popular vote, while 40 percent said the current system should remain in place.



Voters were slightly more likely to back changing the current system if they were not told it would require a constitutional amendment.



The poll found significant partisan division on the issue, as a vast majority of Democrats back a change to the popular vote but most Republicans favor the Electoral College.



Forty-seven percent of independent voters supported replacing the Electoral College with the popular vote compared with 32 percent who disagreed.



The partisan split comes as President-elect Donald Trump won the Electoral College by 306 to 232 even though Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by over 2.5 million votes.



The results also showed divisions based on where respondents live, with voters in urban areas and the Northeast and West more likely to back using the popular vote than voters in rural areas and the South and Midwest.



Nonetheless, the poll found that a plurality of voters agrees that the 538 electors who participate in the process should be bound to vote for the candidate that won their state.



The Morning Consult/Politico survey of 2,000 registered voters was conducted December 15th through 17th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



