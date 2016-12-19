

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Waymo, Google's newly renamed self-driving car project, intends to test self-driving minivans in 2017.



The company has taken delivery of 100 modified Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans. The minivans were modified at Fiat Chrysler Automobile's assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario.



'With this great new minivan on the road in our test markets, we'll learn how people of all ages, shapes and group sizes experience our full self-driving technology,' said John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo.



Waymo has been testing self-driving cars at private facilities in California, Arizona, and near Fiat Chrysler's headquarters in Michigan.



Last week, Google's parent Alphabet announced that its self-driving car project would become a stand-alone division renamed as Waymo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX