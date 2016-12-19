On 9 February, PANDORA initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 281. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) no 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003 and from 3 July 2016 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce PANDORAs share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.



Under the programme PANDORA will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,000 million in the period from 9 February to 31 December 2016.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price, DKK DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, latest 4,583,131 3,948,261,793 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 December 2016 13,100 837.82 10,975,494 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 December 2016 9,975 841.33 8,392,275 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 December 2016 11,100 834.73 9,265,450 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 December 2016 6,627 831.50 5,510,365 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 December 2016 18,059 856.31 15,464,111 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 4,641,992 3,997,869,488 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, PANDORA owns a total of 5,130,682 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.4% of the Company's share capital.



In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.



