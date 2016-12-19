Trading in Cell Impact AB paid subscription shares of series B 1 is to cease. The last trading day is December 21, 2016.



Short name: CI BTA B 1 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009320591 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129147 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank.



For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08 463 80 00.