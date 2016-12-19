Correction refers to last day of trading and date for delisting. Correct dates are marked in bold below. As from December 21, 2016, following instruments issued by Nordea Bank AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Last day of trading will be December 20, 2016.



Kortnamn ISIN ---------------------------- BEAR DAX X15 N SE0008009401 ---------------------------- BEAR OMX X15 N SE0007952023 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.