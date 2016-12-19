Insect Pest Control Market Worth 17.35 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Insect Pest Control Market by Type (Termites, Cockroaches, Bed Bugs, Mosquitoes, Flies, Ants), Control Method (Chemical, Physical & Mechanical, Biological), Application (Commercial & Industrial, Residential, Livestock), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market was valued at USD 11.89 Billion in 2015. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2016, to reach 17.35 Billion by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 76 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through178 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Insect Pest Control Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/insect-pest-control-market-26785207.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The Insect Pest Control Market gained importance as the increased chances of insect vector-based disease outbreaks coupled with the suitable environment changes for the growth of harmful insects due to the climate change phenomenon paved way for the adoption of insect control methods in both commercial and residential areas.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=26785207

Mosquito control is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, by insect type,in 2015

Mosquito control is projected to be the fastest-growing insect control services from 2016 to 2022. The demand for mosquito control services has been growing strongly in the developing markets with large areas of unhygienic pockets such as in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions. The prevalence of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika virus, and malaria strengthened the need for effective measures from national public health authorities to control the proliferation of mosquitoes.

Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=26785207

Chemical control segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2015

In 2015, the popularity of chemical control methods among professional pest control service providers and animal health clinics is projected to play an important role in market demand. Insecticides are preferred by pest controllers due to their ease of application and effectiveness.

Residential segment is projected to be the fasting-growing application from 2016 to 2022

The strong growth in demand for the residential segment has been due to the growing awareness among public households for pest control and preventive measures against termites and bed bugs in developed markets such as North America and Europe.

North America accounted for the highest share in the Insect Pest Control Market in 2015

The significant demand for pest control services in commercial establishments (such as hotels and restaurants) and industries (such as food processing and pharmaceutical sectors) has been an important factor for the performance of the North American market.

Browse related reports:

Rodenticides Market by Type (Non-Anticoagulant, Anticoagulant), End User (Agricultural Fields, Warehouses, Pest Control Companies, Urban Centers, Household Consumers), Mode of Application (Pellets, Sprays, Powders), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rodenticides-market-189089498.html

Pest Control Market by Type (Chemical Control, Mechanical Control, Biological Control), Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Agricultural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pest-control-market-144665518.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets