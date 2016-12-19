At the request of MediRätt AB, 556762-3391 MediRätt AB's shares will be traded on First North as from December 22, 2016.



Short name: MEDR B ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 10072028 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003656834 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 81251 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556762-3391 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46(0)8 5030 1584.



