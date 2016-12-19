Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal bulletproof helmet marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, there is moderate competition in the global bulletproof helmetmarketas there are only a handful of global players, who have a leading and growing presence in the market, since they cater to the defense, aerospace, and homeland security forces across the globe. However, there are many regional vendors that offer low-cost products. Many small but successful companies offering bulletproof helmets are present across the market.

Although vendors are adopting advanced material and processing technologies that enable them to offer high-performance products, the key basis for competition, especially in developing countries, is price, whereas most end-users in developed countries are technology-sensitive and opt for highly technological products, which results in cut-throat competition amongst the existing and established players.

"Currently, there is high demand for premium-priced products among end-users, which are commonly the armed forces. Thus, key vendors in the market focus on innovation in design and functionality, and offer support services for ballistic equipment," says Sarah Haque, a lead analyst from Technavio.

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a global aerospace, security, and defense company. Military, air and information are the primary businesses of BAE Systems. They cover every aspect of business from electronic warfare systems to intelligence gathering of armored vehicles. It holds a strong position for supplying defense products, security and intelligent solutions for governments, electronics and services, and cyber security.In the bulletproof helmets segment, BAE systems offers a wide variety of lightweight helmets, which are designed with the latest technology in ballistic composite construction along with ballistic face shields.

3M

3M is a global company operating in a wide range of segments such as displays and graphics, electronics, electrical and communications, office, and healthcare. The company operates through five business segments: industrial, safety and graphics, healthcare, electronics and energy, and consumer. 3M offers ballistic helmets for the armed forces, which provide complete head protection with focus on reduction of weight of the equipment, thereby improving mobility.

MKU

MKU is one of the leading manufacturers of ballistic protective equipment. It operates its business in three segments: personal protection, platform protection, and night vision devices. The company offers products such as ballistic over vests, ballistic helmets, ballistic armours, ballistic blankets, demining suits, ballistic brief cases, and ballistic shields, through its personal protection segment.

ArmorSource

ArmorSource is a global company, which offers ballistic helmets, advanced head protection products and accessories. It aims to offer advanced ballistic head protection helmets for law enforcement officers and the military ground troops. The company is into designing, manufacturing, and testing of ballistic equipment, all under one roof. It invests in the latest technology and manufacturing equipment. The company operates through five product segments: helmets, retention systems, harness, suspension systems, and accessories. Through its helmets segment it offers several ballistic protective helmet models such as lightweight helmets, PASGT helmets, and ACH helmets.

Elmon

Elmon is a supplier of ballistic equipment for the military, special forces, and police force. It manufactures ballistic equipment in Greece by using the latest technologies. The helmets offered by Elmon are lightweight and deploy high quality material. The Key bulletproof helmets offered by the company are combat helmets and PASGT helmets. The combat helmets are lightweight and provide protection against fragments and bullets. The new technology adopted in the manufacturing of these helmets is Elmon boltless fitted with internal mounting points.

