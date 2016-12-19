REXBURG, ID--(Marketwired - December 19, 2016) - Mountain America Credit Union is partnering with Voices of Change, Inc. to bring motivational speaker LT Smooth back to Eastern Idaho for the Idaho Youth Outreach Program. January 3 through January 13, Smooth will be touring schools throughout the region, presenting to junior high and high school students. He brings messages of hope to anyone struggling with challenges like bullying and substance abuse.

"We are so grateful to Mountain America for helping Voices of Change attain our goal of reaching over 50,000 students in 2017," says Donna Benfield, CEO of Voices of Change, Inc. "Motivational speaker LT Smooth has an exceptional ability to give inspiration to at-risk youth through his music and life experiences. LT often says and believes if he can reach just one youth, then it is all worthwhile. Thank you Mountain America for believing in and supporting this priceless effort."

"Mountain America feels that all youth deserve the chance to live their dreams. Some may just not realize how much strength and resilience they have within themselves to fulfill those dreams," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer for Mountain America. "We are proud to help continue to inspire hope in the youth of Eastern Idaho."

This is the third Eastern Idaho youth tour for LT Smooth, a Grammy-nominated musician, who has also performed at Rexburg's annual International Summerfest. Smooth, a New Zealand native, overcame his own issues growing up in a life filled with gangs, crime and addiction. He is an accomplished musician who has performed all over the world with well-known artists such as Bono, Sting, Stevie Wonder, John Legend and Alicia Keys.

Voices of Change is a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing motivation and inspiration for at-risk youth and individuals who are coping with addictions, depression and suicidal tendencies. Voices of Change helps create paths for transformation through presentations using music, the arts and cultural and educational opportunities. To learn more, visit www.vc4u.org.

