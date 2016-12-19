May the Force Be With DIS StockA little-known franchise by the name of Star Wars just had another film released by Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and, to absolutely no one's surprise, the movie is making money hand over fist. Raking in $155.0 million in its opening weekend, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story exceeded the $130.0 million-plus expectations for opening weekend and helped propel DIS stock by two percent on Monday.Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably been peppered by trailers, critics, and even just stray.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...