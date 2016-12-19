REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Member of Parliament for Regina-Wascana, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, as part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2016 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location: Badminton Courts #2 & #3 City of Regina Fieldhouse 1717 Elphinstone Street Regina, Saskatchewan

Stay Connected

Twitter: @WD_Canada, @canada150th, @MinisterISED

Hashtags: Canada150 / CBC2017 / RadioCanada2017

Website: WD Homepage, Canada 150 Homepage.

Facebook: @canada150th

Instagram: @canada150

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Contacts:

Rhonda Laing

Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

306-975-5944

rhonda.laing@canada.ca



