Western Europe SVOD Forecasts, 2021: The Western Europe SVOD Forecasts Report Expects 55.17 Million Paying SVOD Subscribers Across 17 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Western Europe SVOD Forecasts" report to their offering.

Netflix will remain the dominant force in Western European SVOD for the next five years. However, Amazon Video will provide a stiff challenge as Digital TV Research estimates that 15 Western European countries will offer Amazon Prime Video by end-2017.



Netflix's share of Western European SVOD subscribers will fall from 51% in 2015 to 47% by 2021. However, Amazon's share will grow from 14% in 2015 to 21% by 2021 - . So, these two companies control two-thirds of the region's SVOD subs.



The Western Europe SVOD Forecasts report expects 55.17 million paying SVOD subscribers across 17 countries by 2021, up from 24.17 million in 2015 and an expected 32.87 million by end-2016. More than 8 million subscribers will be added in 2016 alone.



Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: The UK will remain market leader, but Germany will close the gap. The UK accounted for a third of SVOD subscribers in 2015, but this proportion will fall to a quarter by 2021.



He continued: SVOD growth will be more modest in France, Italy and Spain. In fact, the Netherlands and Sweden will have more SVOD subs than Spain in 2021, despite having much smaller populations.



Published in December 2016, this 146-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies) for 17 countries.



The report comprises:



- Executive Summary.

- Major SVOD players, including subscriber estimates by country (2010 to 2021) for the major platforms.

- Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2021

- Country profiles



Forecasts (for each year from 2010 to 2021) contain this detail for 17 countries (as well as subscriber and revenue market shares by operator):



- Population (000)

- Total households (000)

- TV households (000)

- Fixed broadband households (000)

- Smartphone subscribers (000)

- Tablet subscribers (000)

- TV HH/Total HH

- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

- Smartphone subs/Population

- Tablet subs/Population

- SVOD total subscribers (000)

- SVOD homes/TVHH

- SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

- SVOD homes/smartphone subs



Companies Mentioned



- Amazon

- Canal Play

- HBO

- Maxdome

- Mediaset Infinity

- Myprime

- N Play

- Netflix

- Now TV

- Sky

- TIMVision

- Teleclub Play

- Viaplay

- Videoland

- Yelo



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/82cqcw/western_europe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716