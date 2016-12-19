Cholesterol Testing 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016 - Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease is a Major Growth Factor - Research-and-Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cholesterol Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cholesterol Testing in Thousands of Cholesterol Tests by the following Product Segments:



Lipid Panel Test/Complete Lipid Profile

Apolipoprotein B

Other Apolipoprotein Tests

The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

AccuTech, LLC (US)

Alere Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) Home Access Health Corporation (US)

PTS Diagnostics (US)

Roche Diagnostics (US)

Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Trends, Drivers & Challenges



3. An Insight Into Cardiovascular Diseases



4. Good & Bad Of Cholesterol



5. Cholesterol Testing & CVD Risk Assessment Techniques



6. Point Of Care & Home Cholesterol Testing



7. Cholesterol Control & Treatment Modalities



8. Product Introductions



9. Recent Industry Activity



10. Focus On Select Players



11. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 29



The United States (23)

(23) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (2)

(2) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

