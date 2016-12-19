Global Telecom Market Report 2017 - Five Years Historic Data and Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The telecommunications (telecom) market is a part of the information and communication technology industry. The market is primarily engaged in operating and providing access to facilities for the transmission of voice, data, text and video.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for telecom? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The telecom global market report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider information technology market, and compares it with other markets.

Scope

Markets covered: Wireless Telecommunications Carriers, Wired Telecommunications Carriers, Communications Hardware.

Markets compared: Telecom, Information Technology Services, Software Products, Computer Hardware.

Companies mentioned: AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications, China Mobile Ltd., Softbank Group Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, America Movil , Vodafone Group Plc., China Telecom, Telefonica S.A. and others.

, Vodafone Group Plc., China Telecom, Telefonica S.A. and others. Countries: Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , Spain , Russia , UK, USA .

, , , , , , , , , UK, . Regions: Asia , Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , Oceania.

, Americas, , & , Oceania. Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Telecom Indicators Comparison, Mobile Phone Users Penetration, Smartphone Users Penetration, Tablet Users Penetration, Mobile Phone Internet Penetration, Internet Penetration, Fixed Broadband Subscriptions, Wireless Broadband Subscriptions, Internet Hosts, Average Internet Speed (Mbps).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Telecom Market Characteristics

2. Telecom Market Size and Growth

3. Porters Five Force Model

4. PESTLE Analysis

5. Telecom Market Segmentation

6. Telecom Market Regional And Country Analysis

7. Global Telecom Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

8. Telecom Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

9. Telecom Indicators Comparison

10. Asia Telecom Market

11. Europe Telecom Market

12. Americas Telecom Market

13. Middle East & Africa Telecom Market

14. Oceania Telecom Market

15. Telecom Market Competitive Landscape

16. Telecom Market Customer Information

17. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Telecom Market

18. Market Background: Global Information Technology Market

19.Appendix

