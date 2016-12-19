sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.12.2016 | 20:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Patient Scales Markets (Floor Scales, Infant & Baby Scales, Chair Scales, Under Bed Scales) 2015-2022 - Growing Obesity Levels Drives Growth in Demand for Scales - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Patient Scales - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Patient Scales in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Floor Scales
  • Infant & Baby Scales
  • Chair Scales
  • Under Bed Scales

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Algen Scale Corp. (US)
  • Detecto Scale Company (US)
  • Doran Scales, Inc. (US)
  • Natus Medical Incorporated (US)
  • Pelstar, LLC (US)
  • seca GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)
  • SR Instruments, Inc. (US)
  • Tanita Corporation (Japan)
  • Wedderburn (Australia)
  • Welch Allyn, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • A Preventive Tool
  • Causes of Weight Problem
  • Problems with Obesity
  • Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight

2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

  • Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales
  • Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?
  • Balance Beam Scales
  • Still the Popular Patient Scale
  • Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales
  • Need for an Effective Portable Weighing Device
  • Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend
  • Scales Go Hi-Tech
  • Value Addition
  • Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability
  • Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology Improvements
  • Baby Scales See Significant Advances
  • Bariatric Scales
  • A Testimony to Technological Advancements in Scales
  • Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales
  • Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise
  • Protection from Nosocomial Infections
  • A New Dimension to Patient Scales
  • Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments; Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Definition
  • Types of Patient Scales
  • Balance Beam Scales
  • Digital Scales
  • Infant Scales
  • Specialty Scales
  • Chair Scales
  • Under Bed Scales
  • Heavy-Capacity Scales
  • Built-in Floor Scales
  • Sling Scales
  • Platform Scales
  • Body Fat Scales

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • SR Instruments Introduces Autodesk® Revit® 3D Rendering in Scales
  • Detecto Launches icon® Range of Eye-level Physician Scales
  • Detecto Rolls Out apex® Eye-Level Digital Clinical Scales
  • SR Instruments Launches SR411i Patient Floor Scale
  • SR Instruments Launches SR585i Stand-on Scale
  • DETECTO Introduces MB130 Digital Pediatric Scale
  • Pelstar Launches Digital Wet Diaper/Lap Sponge/Organ Scale
  • Health o meter® Professional Scales Launches G6 Series BCA Scales
  • Health o meter® Professional Scales Rolls Out 880KL Digital Floor Scale
  • Tanita Unveils TBF-400 Body Composition Analyzer
  • Detecto Introduces solo® Digital Physician Scale
  • NHG Introduces Steiss CS300 Digital Chair Scales
  • SR Instruments Launches SR7010i Multi-purpose Scale
  • Health o meter® Professional Scales Releases Updated SDK
  • Omron Healthcare Launches Smartphone-connected Weighing Scale
  • Tanita Introduces WB-800plus Professional Scales
  • QARDIO Rolls Out QardioBase Smart Scale
  • Pelstar Introduces Wireless Connectivity for Existing EMR Scales
  • Health o meter Professional Scales Launches New Antimicrobial Scale
  • Marsden Introduces New Portable Medical Scales

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Detecto Secures Clearance to Ship OIML EC Class III Scales
  • Hill-Rom Acquires Welch Allyn
  • Welch Allyn Acquires Scale-Tronix
  • A&D Medical Introduces Connectivity of Bluetooth-enabled Weight Scales to Health App
  • Health o meter® Professional Scales Enters into Group Purchasing Deal with Premier
  • Welch Allyn Partners with seca

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)

  • The United States (26)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (8)
  • France (1)
  • Germany (1)
  • The United Kingdom (3)
  • Rest of Europe (3)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jmvgp2/patient_scales

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire