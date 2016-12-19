Global Patient Scales Markets (Floor Scales, Infant & Baby Scales, Chair Scales, Under Bed Scales) 2015-2022 - Growing Obesity Levels Drives Growth in Demand for Scales - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Patient Scales in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Floor Scales

Infant & Baby Scales

Chair Scales

Under Bed Scales

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as

Algen Scale Corp. (US)

Detecto Scale Company (US)

Doran Scales , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

Pelstar, LLC (US)

seca GmbH & Co. Kg. ( Germany )

) SR Instruments, Inc. (US)

Tanita Corporation ( Japan )

) Wedderburn ( Australia )

) Welch Allyn, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Preventive Tool

Causes of Weight Problem

Problems with Obesity

Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight

2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales

Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?

Balance Beam Scales

Still the Popular Patient Scale

Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales

Need for an Effective Portable Weighing Device

Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend

Scales Go Hi-Tech

Value Addition

Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability

Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology Improvements

Baby Scales See Significant Advances

Bariatric Scales

A Testimony to Technological Advancements in Scales

Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales

Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise

Protection from Nosocomial Infections

A New Dimension to Patient Scales

Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments; Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition

Types of Patient Scales

Balance Beam Scales

Digital Scales

Infant Scales

Specialty Scales

Chair Scales

Under Bed Scales

Heavy-Capacity Scales

Built-in Floor Scales

Sling Scales

Platform Scales

Body Fat Scales

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

SR Instruments Introduces Autodesk® Revit® 3D Rendering in Scales

Detecto Launches icon® Range of Eye-level Physician Scales

Detecto Rolls Out apex® Eye-Level Digital Clinical Scales

SR Instruments Launches SR411i Patient Floor Scale

SR Instruments Launches SR585i Stand-on Scale

DETECTO Introduces MB130 Digital Pediatric Scale

Pelstar Launches Digital Wet Diaper/Lap Sponge/Organ Scale

Health o meter® Professional Scales Launches G6 Series BCA Scales

Health o meter® Professional Scales Rolls Out 880KL Digital Floor Scale

Tanita Unveils TBF-400 Body Composition Analyzer

Detecto Introduces solo® Digital Physician Scale

NHG Introduces Steiss CS300 Digital Chair Scales

SR Instruments Launches SR7010i Multi-purpose Scale

Health o meter® Professional Scales Releases Updated SDK

Omron Healthcare Launches Smartphone-connected Weighing Scale

Tanita Introduces WB-800plus Professional Scales

QARDIO Rolls Out QardioBase Smart Scale

Pelstar Introduces Wireless Connectivity for Existing EMR Scales

Health o meter Professional Scales Launches New Antimicrobial Scale

Marsden Introduces New Portable Medical Scales

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Detecto Secures Clearance to Ship OIML EC Class III Scales

Hill-Rom Acquires Welch Allyn

Welch Allyn Acquires Scale-Tronix

A&D Medical Introduces Connectivity of Bluetooth-enabled Weight Scales to Health App

Health o meter® Professional Scales Enters into Group Purchasing Deal with Premier

Welch Allyn Partners with seca

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)

The United States (26)

(26) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (8)

(8) France (1)

(1) Germany (1)

(1) The United Kingdom (3)

(3) Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

