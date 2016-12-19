Global Patient Scales Markets (Floor Scales, Infant & Baby Scales, Chair Scales, Under Bed Scales) 2015-2022 - Growing Obesity Levels Drives Growth in Demand for Scales - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Patient Scales - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Patient Scales in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Floor Scales
- Infant & Baby Scales
- Chair Scales
- Under Bed Scales
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Algen Scale Corp. (US)
- Detecto Scale Company (US)
- Doran Scales, Inc. (US)
- Natus Medical Incorporated (US)
- Pelstar, LLC (US)
- seca GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)
- SR Instruments, Inc. (US)
- Tanita Corporation (Japan)
- Wedderburn (Australia)
- Welch Allyn, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- A Preventive Tool
- Causes of Weight Problem
- Problems with Obesity
- Scales Aid in Prevention of Issues with Weight
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
- Digital Scales Gain Market Share over Mechanical Scales
- Have Mechanical Scales Lost Favor?
- Balance Beam Scales
- Still the Popular Patient Scale
- Comparison of Key Commercial Balance Beam Scales
- Need for an Effective Portable Weighing Device
- Greater Benefits and Features Form the Trend
- Scales Go Hi-Tech
- Value Addition
- Improvements in Load Cell Technology Enhance Reliability
- Pediatric Scales Witness Continued Design and Technology Improvements
- Baby Scales See Significant Advances
- Bariatric Scales
- A Testimony to Technological Advancements in Scales
- Major Features of Modern Bariatric Scales
- Demand for Bariatric Scales on the Rise
- Protection from Nosocomial Infections
- A New Dimension to Patient Scales
- Growing Obesity Levels Drive Weight Related Ailments; Contribute to Growth in Demand for Scales
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Definition
- Types of Patient Scales
- Balance Beam Scales
- Digital Scales
- Infant Scales
- Specialty Scales
- Chair Scales
- Under Bed Scales
- Heavy-Capacity Scales
- Built-in Floor Scales
- Sling Scales
- Platform Scales
- Body Fat Scales
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- SR Instruments Introduces Autodesk® Revit® 3D Rendering in Scales
- Detecto Launches icon® Range of Eye-level Physician Scales
- Detecto Rolls Out apex® Eye-Level Digital Clinical Scales
- SR Instruments Launches SR411i Patient Floor Scale
- SR Instruments Launches SR585i Stand-on Scale
- DETECTO Introduces MB130 Digital Pediatric Scale
- Pelstar Launches Digital Wet Diaper/Lap Sponge/Organ Scale
- Health o meter® Professional Scales Launches G6 Series BCA Scales
- Health o meter® Professional Scales Rolls Out 880KL Digital Floor Scale
- Tanita Unveils TBF-400 Body Composition Analyzer
- Detecto Introduces solo® Digital Physician Scale
- NHG Introduces Steiss CS300 Digital Chair Scales
- SR Instruments Launches SR7010i Multi-purpose Scale
- Health o meter® Professional Scales Releases Updated SDK
- Omron Healthcare Launches Smartphone-connected Weighing Scale
- Tanita Introduces WB-800plus Professional Scales
- QARDIO Rolls Out QardioBase Smart Scale
- Pelstar Introduces Wireless Connectivity for Existing EMR Scales
- Health o meter Professional Scales Launches New Antimicrobial Scale
- Marsden Introduces New Portable Medical Scales
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Detecto Secures Clearance to Ship OIML EC Class III Scales
- Hill-Rom Acquires Welch Allyn
- Welch Allyn Acquires Scale-Tronix
- A&D Medical Introduces Connectivity of Bluetooth-enabled Weight Scales to Health App
- Health o meter® Professional Scales Enters into Group Purchasing Deal with Premier
- Welch Allyn Partners with seca
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)
- The United States (26)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
