Technavio's latest research report on the global organic and natural pantyliner marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on health and wellnesssector, says, "The rise in older population facing the problem of urinary incontinence has led to the increase in usage of pantyliners in both women as well as men. These products come in different categories from low, moderate to severe incontinence. Thus, the market for organic and natural pantyliners will see a rise in demand over the forecast period."

The top four emerging trends driving the global organic and natural pantyliner market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Pantyliners designed with natural materials and natural chemicals are making a positive impact on the global pantyliners market. Female consumers in developed countries, such as the US, prefer natural ingredients because of their perceived health benefits and higher standards of quality. Majority of the women have the notion that chemicals and bleaching agents used in manufacturing of pantyliners can cause cervical cancer. Thus, most manufacturers are capitalizing on this perception to boost the market for organic and natural pantyliners.

Pantyliners and feminine hygiene wash productsare designed with the purpose of daily hygiene. Feminine hygiene wash products are increasingly being replaced by pantyliners across the globe. Working professionals are increasingly opting for pantyliners since feminine hygiene wash is not preferable while working or travelling. Moreover, lack of water sanitation in underdeveloped region prevents women from using such products which require water. Therefore, pantyliners will prove to be a more comfortable and preferable solution in the coming years. Although the demand is still very low in developing countries as compared to developed countries, the market is growing gradually due to growing concern for hygiene.

One of the reasons for the increasing demand for natural and organic pantyliners is the high availability of the product online. Many large and small vendors sell pantyliners online, which is proving to be a convenience for consumers. Vendors focus on improving sales by increasing promotional and marketing activities. They also provide discounts or promotional offers online, which has increased the number of online purchases. The products purchased online are authentic and come with a warranty from the manufacturer. Also, online websites offer an enhanced shopping experience by providing a wide range of products. The consumers also get the option to compare all the products available online. Thus, the increased use of online marketing tools is having a positive impact on the market.

A rising concern worldwide is the large aging population in major countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Germany, and the US which can increase the chances of people getting affected with a wide range of chronic diseases such as cancer; and bladder, liver and kidney diseases. The aging population suffers from urinary incontinence cases that require proper care through aids such as pantyliners. The global adult incontinence market has grown by over 40% in the last five years, which drives the demand for developing pantyliners that can help in the handling of these medical conditions. Organic and natural pantyliner are preferred as they offer benefits such less irritation.

