

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive advocacy group Allied Progress has launched a new campaign targeting President-elect Donald Trump's nominees for key economic positions in his incoming administration.



Allied Progress said the new initiative called the 'Trump Transparency Project' seeks to hold the incoming administration accountable on economic appointments and policies that will hurt America's middle class.



The group indicated its initial targets will be Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross, and Deputy Commerce Secretary nominee Todd Ricketts.



'Trump followed up on his campaign promise to 'drain the swamp' by nominating a former Wall Street insider who made millions off foreclosures to oversee economic policy, a self-professed 'bankruptcy king' to help American businesses, and someone born with a silver spoon in his mouth to be his deputy,' said Allied Progress Executive Director Karl Frisch.



He added, 'Ahead of their confirmation hearings, Allied Progress will work to make sure the press and public know who these individuals are and the damage they would do to our economy if confirmed.'



Allied Progress said it will provide research and communications support to members of Congress, media, and other advocacy organizations.



Despite vocal opposition to some of Trump's nominees, Democrats do not have the votes in the Senate to block their confirmation.



