TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Matachewan Consolidated Mines, Limited (TSX VENTURE: MCM.A) is pleased to announce the declaration of a dividend in the amount of $0.02 per common share, payable on January 23, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 16, 2017.

It is the current intention of the company to continue to pay dividends, the amounts and the payment dates, to be determined after a review of cash available from oil and gas operations, continuing royalty payments, and investment income.

This news release may contain forward looking statement based on assumptions and judgements of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

