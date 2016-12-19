

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance Monday afternoon, rising against the Euro and the British pound, but losing ground against the Japanese Yen. However, the buck is little changed overall on a light day for economic data.



The U.S. job market has improved and wages are on the rise, according to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.



'After years of a slow economic recovery, you are entering the strongest job market in nearly a decade,' Yellen said in commencement address at the University of Baltimore.



'Job creation is continuing at a steady pace; the layoff rate is low; and job openings are up over the past couple years, which is another sign of a healthy job market,' she added.



'There are also indications that wage growth is picking up, and weekly earnings for younger workers have made strong gains over the past couple of years.'



The dollar dipped to an early low of $1.0479 against the Euro Monday, but has since bounced back to around $1.0415.



Eurozone labor costs annual growth increased in the third quarter after slowing in the previous three months, mainly led by higher wag figures from Eurostat showed Monday. Hourly labor costs for the whole economy grew 1.5 percent year-on-year following 1 percent rise in the previous quarter. In the first quarter, labor costs grew 1.6 percent.



Eurozone construction output increased in October after a decline in the previous month, figures from Eurostat showed Monday. Construction output rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 0.8 percent drop in September, which was the first decline in six months.



German business sentiment improved to the highest level in nearly three years in the run-up to Christmas, a closely watched survey revealed Monday. The business confidence index rose to 111.0 in December from 110.4 in November, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute showed.



The score was the highest since February 2014, when it was 111.1 and exceeded the expected level of 110.9.



The buck has climbed to around $1.24 against the pound sterling Monday afternoon, from around $1.25 this morning.



The greenback slipped to a low of Y116.536 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since bounced back to around Y117.265.



Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 152.513 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 227.4 billion yen following the 496.2 billion yen surplus in October.



