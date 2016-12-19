

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures nudged higher Monday, after touching 10-month lows earlier in the session.



Gold settled up $5.30, or 0.5%, at $1,142.70 an ounce.



The Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week, and may hike rates three times next year, the central bank said.



The U.S. job market has improved and wages are on the rise, according to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.



'After years or a slow economic recovery, you are entering the strongest job market in nearly a decade,' Yellen said in commencement address at the University of Baltimore.



