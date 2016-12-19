Live Nation France Announces Partnership With Pascal Negre And Launch Of New Artist Management Company NP

PARIS, Dec.19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: LYV) Live Nation France, a Live Nation Entertainment company, today announced the launch of NP, a new artist management company in France, in partnership with Pascal Negre who will act as the new company's CEO.

NP is an artist management company with the primary purpose of servicing the artist on all levels from recorded music to live, with a focus on digital marketing. Based in Paris, Pascal Negre, one of the most prominent figures in the French music business, will lead the company along with an experienced team of specialists across marketing, design, digital and branding.

Pascal Negre, CEO of NP said: "NP's mission is to ensure the artist is at the very core of the game in this new digital age. Our specialist team will be with the artist every step of the way with the advice and services they need to allow them to do what they do best. I'm delighted to join forces with Live Nation France, a family of great professionals with worldwide expertise."

Angelo Gopée, Live Nation France Chief Executive, said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Pascal in a joint venture that is both exciting and ambitious. His vision is in perfect harmony with what we've been doing at Live Nation for the past seven years."

John Reid, President, Live Nation Europe - Concerts, said: "The artist is at the core of what we do, and together with Pascal we will be able to expand this focus in ways we've always wanted to. The experience Pascal brings to the table is unsurpassed, and we welcome him with open arms."

Biography Pascal Negre:

After starting in the music business as a radio DJ (which he is once again now on RFM), Pascal Negre, 55 years old, spent his whole career in the music industry. First as a promotion officer for BMG, then as head of promotion at Sony Music, Pascal then ran various labels (Barclay, Island, Mercury) before becoming president of Polygram France in 1994.

He also presides the SCPP for more than twenty years. On top of his mandate as French president of UMG, Pascal Negre also was appointed vice-president in charge of the middle east (2000-2016), of Italy (2005-2015), but also president of the Mediterranean region and of Latin America (2005-2016).

He joined the UMG board in 2013 as head of the New Business department, developing Universal Music & Brands on a worldwide base. He became known by the French people as a jury member of the Star Academy, the top rating talent show on TF1 TV channel. Pascal Negre wrote a book, Sans Contrefacon, in 2010. He also is Knight of the Order of the Legion of Honor and Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters.

