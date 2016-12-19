Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2016) - CDN Jade Mine Resources Inc. ("CJM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it held its first annual general meeting of shareholders on December 5, 2016 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders elected Shao Long Li, Charles Sze Pui Lee, Kirk Makepeace and David Johnson as directors to hold office for the ensuing year. Please see the Company's website for more information about the individual directors (www.jademineresources.com). Shareholders voted to appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors and to allow the Board of Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration. Shareholders also ratified the Company's stock option plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Shao Long Li as President and CEO, and appointed Anthony Chan as CFO of the Company. The Company appointed David Johnson as chair of its Audit Committee and Kirk Makepeace and Charles Lee were appointed as members of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors would like to thank its stakeholders for their ongoing support.

About CDN Jade Mine Resources Inc.

CJM is engaged in the exploration, mining, sale and export of nephrite jade mined in British Columbia. An estimated three quarters of the world's nephrite jade lies in British Columbia's mountains, and is primarily sought after by Asian buyers. Jade is the toughest natural stone in the world and has a long history of being used for jewellery, carving and tool making, and the finest nephrite jade is used as gemstones and transformed into artwork.

CJM has a mining lease agreement in place with Green Mountain Gemstones Inc., a private jade mining company, whereby the Company has the exclusive right to mine the Ogden Mountain jade mine in British Columbia until December 31, 2020, with the option to renew such mining lease for a further five years. The Company plans to seek further strategic partnerships to expand its operations in the nephrite jade industry, including operating additional jade mines in Canada and elsewhere.

The senior management of CJM has extensive experience in the jade industry with expert knowledge of its history, geological properties, deposit identification and mining processes, to expertise in the marketing, product development and export of jade. The Company's management has expertise and strong connections to the industry both in BC and in Asia making them ideally suited to advance BC's jade industry in China and Asia where the stone has been admired and revered for over 8000 years.

###

CJM NR #2016-009

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CDN JADE MINE RESOURCES INC.

Shao Long Li

President & CEO

For Further Information, please contact:

Charles Lee

(604) 233-0753

CDN Jade Mine Resources Inc.

Suite 307 - 4940 No. 3 Road

Richmond, BC V6X 3A5

Canada

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates", and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information in this news release does or may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Mining Lease and statements regarding exploration and mining plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Specifically, mining and exploration is subject to numerous risks factors as set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR.Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: The Company is a reporting issuer and not listed on any stock exchange. No stock exchange nor any regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.