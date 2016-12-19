TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: ELO)(FRANKFURT: P2Q) ("Eloro" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 1,000,000 units of Eloro at a price of $0.35 per unit ("Units") for proceeds of up to $350,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per share for a term of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital purposes and to fund the continued exploration of the La Victoria Property, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to the applicable statutory four month hold period.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company which recently acquired a 100% undivided interest in the La Victoria property, located in the prolific North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The La Victoria Property covers approximately 45 square kilometres and is within 50 kilometres of several large low-cost producing gold mines, with three producers visible from the property. Infrastructure in the area is good with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,100 m to 4,200 m above sea level. Eloro also holds a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in northern and western Quebec.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Corporation's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

