BEDFORD, Mass., 2016-12-19 22:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) today announced that the company has won a Technology Innovation Award from Dresner Advisory Services for its technology leadership in "End User Data Preparation" in 2016.



In its second year, the Dresner Advisory Services Technology Innovation Awards recognize the top vendors in its 2016 Wisdom of Crowds® series of thematic market studies, which covered topics including Advanced & Predictive Analytics, Big Data Analytics, Collective InsightsTM, Embedded Business Intelligence, End User Data Preparation, Internet of Things + BI, and Location Intelligence.



Datawatch is recognized as a leading vendor in the "End User Data Preparation" market research as a result of its industry-leading self-service data preparation solution, Datawatch Monarch. With Monarch, everyday business users, data analysts and data scientists can quickly and easily access, manipulate, enrich and combine disparate information from virtually any source, including data locked in enterprise application reports, PDF documents, and other semi-structured and unstructured repositories. They can then prepare it for analysis in a fraction of the time that it takes using spreadsheets and other time-consuming, error-prone processes.



"Datawatch was the first to bring self-service data preparation to market, and ever since, we've been laser focused on empowering all data users - even novice business professionals - to prep less and analyze more," said Jon Pilkington, chief product officer, Datawatch. "Monarch expedites time-to-insight, enabling users to streamline operational processes, improve decision making and deliver greater business value. This recognition from Dresner Advisory Services validates our efforts as well as the tremendous value Monarch brings to our customers."



Dresner Advisory Services' annual research reports are based on data collected from end users. They provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to the business intelligence (BI) and analytics markets, and each examines current deployment trends, user intentions and industry solutions.



"Our Technology Innovation Awards are based upon the vendor rankings in eight of our thematic market studies issued in 2016," said Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. "Winning companies are leaders in the respective BI and analytics field. We applaud Datawatch for its performance in 'End User Data Preparation' this year."



About Dresner Advisory Services Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.



About Datawatch Corporation Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



