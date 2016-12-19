COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $727.8 million and net earnings of $46.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2017 second quarter ended November 30, 2016. Net earnings in the quarter included pre-tax restructuring charges totaling $3.3 million. The after-tax impact of these charges reduced earnings per diluted share by $0.03. In the second quarter of fiscal 2016, the Company reported net sales of $699.8 million and net earnings of $23.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. Net earnings in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 included pre-tax impairment and restructuring charges totaling $24.5 million. The after-tax impact of these charges reduced earnings per diluted share by $0.24.

Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share data) 2Q 2017 1Q 2017 2Q 2016 6M 2017 6M 2016 -------------------------------------------- Net sales $ 727.8 $ 737.5 $ 699.8 $1,465.3 $1,457.9 Operating income 43.0 64.9 12.0 107.9 43.0 Equity income 27.1 34.5 29.2 61.7 55.8 Net earnings 46.6 65.6 23.4 112.1 55.3 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.72 $ 1.02 $ 0.36 $ 1.74 $ 0.85

"We had a good second quarter with overall improving results and solid year-over-year growth," said John McConnell, Chairman and CEO. "The Steel Processing business had a record second quarter and our joint ventures were steady. Results were mixed in Pressure Cylinders due to depressed oil and gas markets and declines in industrial products; consumer products had an excellent quarter. Demand was down in Engineered Cabs."

Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 were $727.8 million, up 4% from the comparable quarter in the prior year, when net sales were $699.8 million. The increase was the result of higher average direct selling prices in Steel Processing, partially offset by lower volume in Engineered Cabs and certain Pressure Cylinders businesses.

Gross margin increased $13.6 million from the prior year quarter to $122.8 million on a favorable pricing spread in Steel Processing and contributions from the WSP joint venture, which was consolidated effective March 1, 2016.

Operating income for the current quarter was $43.0 million, an increase of $31.1 million from the prior year quarter. The increase was due to lower impairment and restructuring charges in the current quarter combined with an improved gross margin, partially offset by higher SG&A expense primarily related to recent acquisitions.

Interest expense was $7.7 million for the current quarter, compared to $7.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due to lower short-term borrowings.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures decreased $2.1 million from the prior year quarter to $27.1 million on lower contributions from ClarkDietrich. Equity income from ClarkDietrich in the prior year quarter was favorably impacted by $4.0 million due to a legal settlement. The Company received cash distributions of $24.3 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter, a 90% cash conversion on equity income.

Income tax expense was $13.5 million in the current quarter compared to $8.7 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher earnings, partially offset by $6.3 million in favorable discrete items recorded in the quarter. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an estimated annual effective rate of 28.5% compared to 30.9% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, total debt was $577.4 million, down $2.4 million from August 31, 2016, due to lower short-term borrowings. The Company had $175.2 million of cash at quarter-end.

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing's net sales of $508.8 million were up 9%, or $41.0 million, from the comparable prior year quarter driven by higher average direct selling prices and higher tolling volume due to the consolidation of the WSP joint venture effective March 1, 2016. Operating income of $35.4 million was $8.8 million higher than the prior year quarter due to a favorable pricing spread and contributions from the WSP joint venture. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 49% to 51% in the current quarter, compared to 62% to 38% in the prior year quarter. The change in mix was primarily the result of the consolidation of the WSP joint venture effective March 1, 2016.

Pressure Cylinders' net sales of $194.7 million were down 3%, or $6.5 million, from the comparable prior year quarter. The decline was driven by lower volume in the oil & gas equipment and industrial products businesses, partially offset by higher average selling prices in consumer products due to an improved product mix. Operating income of $11.3 million was $21.6 million higher than the prior year quarter due to lower impairment and restructuring charges in the current quarter. Declines in the industrial products and oil & gas equipment businesses were largely offset by improvements in consumer products.

Engineered Cabs' net sales of $22.5 million were down $6.2 million, or 22%, from the prior year quarter due to declines in market demand. The operating loss of $3.4 million was $0.9 million less than the prior year quarter due to lower SG&A expense.

The "Other" category includes the energy innovations business, as well as non-allocated corporate expenses. Net sales in the "Other" category were $1.9 million, a decrease of $0.3 million. The operating loss of $0.3 million for the quarter was driven primarily by losses in the energy innovations business.

Outlook

"I am pleased with the performance of our Company in the first half of fiscal 2017. We experienced some weak markets, but our employees continue to work hard to make improvements, aided by our recently launched Transformation 2.0 that we will continue to roll out in the new year." McConnell added, "I am encouraged by the early views of the economic outlook for 2017 and look forward to pursuing growth opportunities."

Conference Call

Worthington will review fiscal 2017 second quarter results during its quarterly conference call on December 20, 2016, at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company web site at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2016 fiscal year sales of $2.8 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, CNG and LNG storage, transportation and alternative fuel tanks, oil & gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction. Worthington employs approximately 10,000 people and operates 79 facilities in 11 countries.

Founded in 1955, the Company operates under a long-standing corporate philosophy rooted in the golden rule. Earning money for its shareholders is the first corporate goal. This philosophy serves as the basis for an unwavering commitment to the customer, supplier, and shareholder, and as the Company's foundation for one of the strongest employee-employer partnerships in American industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by the Company relating to outlook, strategy or business plans; the ability to correct performance issues at operations; future or expected growth, forward momentum, performance, sales, volumes, cash flows, earnings, balance sheet strengths, debt, financial condition or other financial measures; pricing trends for raw materials and finished goods and the impact of pricing changes; demand trends for us or our markets; additions to product lines and opportunities to participate in new markets; expected benefits from Transformation efforts; anticipated capital expenditures and asset sales; anticipated improvements and efficiencies in costs, operations, sales, inventory management, sourcing and the supply chain and the results thereof; projected profitability potential, capacity, and working capital needs; the ability to make acquisitions and the projected timing, results, benefits, costs, charges and expenditures related to acquisitions, newly-created joint ventures, headcount reductions and facility dispositions, shutdowns and consolidations; the alignment of operations with demand; the ability to operate profitably and generate cash in down markets; the ability to maintain margins and capture and maintain market share and to develop or take advantage of future opportunities, customer initiatives, new businesses, new products and new markets; expectations for Company and customer inventories, jobs and orders; expectations for the economy and markets or improvements therein; expectations for increasing volatility or improving and sustainable earnings, earnings potential, margins or shareholder value; effects of judicial rulings and other non-historical matters constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. Because they are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Any number of factors could affect actual results, including, without limitation, the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally and within major product markets, including a recurrent slowing economy; the effect of conditions in national and worldwide financial markets; lower oil prices as a factor in demand for products; product demand and pricing; changes in product mix, product substitution and market acceptance of our products; fluctuations in the pricing, quality or availability of raw materials (particularly steel), supplies, transportation, utilities and other items required by operations; effects of facility closures and the consolidation of operations; the effect of financial difficulties, consolidation and other changes within the steel, automotive, construction, oil and gas, and other industries in which we participate; failure to maintain appropriate levels of inventories; financial difficulties (including bankruptcy filings) of original equipment manufacturers, end-users and customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and others with whom we do business; the ability to realize targeted expense reductions from headcount reductions, facility closures and other cost reduction efforts; the ability to realize other cost savings and operational, sales and sourcing improvements and efficiencies, and other expected benefits from Transformation initiatives, on a timely basis; the overall success of, and the ability to integrate, newly-acquired businesses and joint ventures, maintain and develop their customers, and achieve synergies and other expected benefits and cost savings therefrom; capacity levels and efficiencies, within facilities, within major product markets and within the industries as a whole; the effect of disruption in the business of suppliers, customers, facilities and shipping operations due to adverse weather, casualty events, equipment breakdowns, civil unrest, international conflicts, or terrorist activities or other causes; changes in customer demand, inventories, spending patterns, product choices, and supplier choices; risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability, foreign currency exposure and the acceptance of our products in markets; the ability to improve and maintain processes and business practices to keep pace with the economic, competitive and technological environment; the outcome of adverse claims experience with respect to workers' compensation, product recalls or product liability, casualty events or other matters; deviation of actual results from estimates and/or assumptions used by us in the application of our significant accounting policies; level of imports and import prices in our markets; the impact of judicial rulings and governmental regulations, both in the United States and abroad, including those adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental agencies as contemplated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010; the effect of changes to healthcare laws in the United States, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; cyber security risks; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Part I - Item 1A. - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2016.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, ---------------------- ---------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net sales $ 727,780 $ 699,816 $1,465,329 $1,457,963 Cost of goods sold 604,977 590,637 1,195,244 1,235,768 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Gross margin 122,803 109,179 270,085 222,195 Selling, general and administrative expense 76,487 72,722 157,543 148,673 Impairment of long-lived assets - 22,962 - 25,962 Restructuring and other expense 3,272 1,523 4,600 4,592 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Operating income 43,044 11,972 107,942 42,968 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 872 996 1,735 418 Interest expense (7,658) (7,799) (15,528) (15,653) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 27,124 29,247 61,668 55,828 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Earnings before income taxes 63,382 34,416 155,817 83,561 Income tax expense 13,515 8,665 37,414 22,815 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net earnings 49,867 25,751 118,403 60,746 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,302 2,375 6,271 5,402 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 46,565 $ 23,376 $ 112,132 $ 55,344 ========== ========== ========== ========== Basic Average common shares outstanding 62,348 62,676 62,115 63,338 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.75 $ 0.37 $ 1.81 $ 0.87 ========== ========== ========== ========== Diluted Average common shares outstanding 64,725 64,663 64,599 65,350 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 1.74 $ 0.85 ========== ========== ========== ========== Common shares outstanding at end of period 62,562 62,101 62,562 62,101 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) November 30, May 31, 2016 2016 ------------ ------------ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,180 $ 84,188 Receivables, less allowances of $3,499 and $4,579 at November 30, 2016 and May 31, 2016, respectively 429,011 439,688 Inventories: Raw materials 168,586 162,427 Work in process 85,933 86,892 Finished products 83,339 70,016 ------------ ------------ Total inventories 337,858 319,335 Income taxes receivable 7,997 10,535 Assets held for sale 10,050 10,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,385 51,290 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 1,007,481 915,115 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 203,508 191,826 Goodwill 243,918 246,067 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $56,220 and $49,532 at November 30, 2016 and May 31, 2016, respectively 88,588 96,164 Other assets 27,914 29,254 Property, plant and equipment: Land 18,397 18,537 Buildings and improvements 257,950 256,973 Machinery and equipment 973,941 945,951 Construction in progress 34,732 48,156 ------------ ------------ Total property, plant and equipment 1,285,020 1,269,617 Less: accumulated depreciation 713,705 686,779 ------------ ------------ Total property, plant and equipment, net 571,315 582,838 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 2,142,724 $ 2,061,264 ============ ============ Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 278,192 $ 290,432 Short-term borrowings 497 2,651 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 65,308 75,105 Dividends payable 14,182 13,471 Other accrued items 41,815 45,056 Income taxes payable 3,364 2,501 Current maturities of long-term debt 873 862 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 404,231 430,078 Other liabilities 63,910 63,487 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 67,516 52,983 Long-term debt 576,038 577,491 Deferred income taxes, net 20,267 17,379 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 1,131,962 1,141,418 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 884,940 793,371 Noncontrolling interests 125,822 126,475 ------------ ------------ Total equity 1,010,762 919,846 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and equity $ 2,142,724 $ 2,061,264 ============ ============ WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, ---------------------- ---------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Operating activities: Net earnings $ 49,867 $ 25,751 $ 118,403 $ 60,746 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,645 20,547 43,476 41,987 Impairment of long-lived assets - 22,962 - 25,962 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 2,316 (9,851) 2,336 (15,391) Bad debt (income) expense 232 (2) 151 8 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (2,824) (10,389) 1,074 (15,902) Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (2,912) (5,854) 1,484 (4,248) Stock-based compensation 3,824 3,880 6,960 7,657 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (7,156) 23,474 9,798 66,103 Inventories 31,875 31,645 (18,523) 23,821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,737) 17,467 5,425 28,633 Other assets 1,165 (3,245) 2,411 (2,803) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (65,946) (72,846) (22,885) (31,220) Other liabilities 950 7,487 2,094 4,300 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net cash provided by operating activities 31,299 51,026 152,204 189,653 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (14,730) (21,995) (31,046) (60,492) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (2,950) - (2,950) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates - (226) - (1,913) Proceeds from sale of assets 799 9,325 956 9,456 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net cash used by investing activities (13,931) (15,846) (30,090) (55,899) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Financing activities: Net proceeds from (repayments of) short- term borrowings (1,037) 27,499 (2,154) (41,012) Proceeds from long-term debt - - - 921 Principal payments on long-term debt (218) (220) (437) (428) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings (2,849) 3,666 2,972 3,064 Payments to noncontrolling interests (6,781) (1,564) (6,781) (4,900) Repurchase of common shares - (43,914) - (71,496) Dividends paid (12,828) (12,065) (24,722) (23,616) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net cash used by financing activities (23,713) (26,598) (31,122) (137,467) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,345) 8,582 90,992 (3,713) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 181,525 18,772 84,188 31,067 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 175,180 $ 27,354 $ 175,180 $ 27,354 ========== ========== ========== ========== WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands, except volume) This supplemental information is provided to assist in the analysis of the results of operations. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, ---------------------- ---------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Volume: Steel Processing (tons) 1,020,147 828,208 2,051,645 1,694,584 16,308,80 16,622,73 35,224,68 35,930,39 Pressure Cylinders (units) 7 2 5 2 Net sales: Steel Processing $ 508,806 $ 467,812 $1,014,480 $ 958,612 Pressure Cylinders 194,661 201,173 399,870 425,567 Engineered Cabs 22,463 28,699 48,044 67,316 Other 1,850 2,132 2,935 6,468 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total net sales $ 727,780 $ 699,816 $1,465,329 $1,457,963 ========== ========== ========== ========== Material cost: Steel Processing $ 338,988 $ 322,507 $ 651,703 $ 670,752 Pressure Cylinders 76,302 85,498 159,230 184,562 Engineered Cabs 10,173 13,437 21,420 31,418 Selling, general and administrative expense: Steel Processing $ 35,806 $ 32,925 $ 72,688 $ 65,840 Pressure Cylinders 35,530 33,915 72,520 70,789 Engineered Cabs 3,669 4,800 7,620 10,208 Other 1,482 1,082 4,715 1,836 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total selling, general and administrative expense $ 76,487 $ 72,722 $ 157,543 $ 148,673 ========== ========== ========== ========== Operating income (loss): Steel Processing $ 35,448 $ 26,642 $ 90,230 $ 50,280 Pressure Cylinders 11,304 (10,309) 25,409 6,510 Engineered Cabs (3,381) (4,290) (5,224) (13,581) Other (327) (71) (2,473) (241) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total operating income $ 43,044 $ 11,972 $ 107,942 $ 42,968 ========== ========== ========== ========== Equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate: WAVE $ 18,720 $ 19,119 $ 39,466 $ 41,160 ClarkDietrich 4,262 6,378 12,929 9,024 Serviacero 2,039 378 3,991 1,181 ArtiFlex 2,134 2,611 5,027 4,158 WSP - 721 - 1,474 Other (31) 40 255 (1,169) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total equity income $ 27,124 $ 29,247 $ 61,668 $ 55,828 ========== ========== ========== ========== WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands, except volume) The following provides detail of Pressure Cylinders volume and net sales by principal class of products. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, ---------------------- ---------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Volume (units): 10,383,74 10,523,69 22,472,65 22,501,63 Consumer products 7 2 9 7 12,480,58 13,227,31 Industrial products 5,790,436 5,990,875 4 4 Alternative fuels 134,190 107,121 270,252 199,077 Oil & gas equipment 434 1,044 1,190 2,364 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- 16,308,80 16,622,73 35,224,68 35,930,39 Total Pressure Cylinders 7 2 5 2 ========== ========== ========== ========== Net sales: Consumer products $ 55,435 $ 49,484 $ 116,061 $ 104,442 Industrial products 98,868 102,694 199,228 214,428 Alternative fuels 29,170 23,954 58,932 48,772 Oil & gas equipment 11,188 25,041 25,649 57,925 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Pressure Cylinders $ 194,661 $ 201,173 $ 399,870 $ 425,567 ========== ========== ========== ========== The following provides detail of impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring and other expense included in operating income (loss) by segment. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, ---------------------- ---------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Impairment of long-lived assets: Steel Processing $ - $ - $ - $ - Pressure Cylinders - 22,962 - 22,962 Engineered Cabs - - - 3,000 Other - - - - ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total impairment of long-lived assets $ - $ 22,962 $ - $ 25,962 ========== ========== ========== ========== Restructuring and other expense (income): Steel Processing $ 318 $ 2,258 $ 1,284 $ 2,720 Pressure Cylinders 1,963 (16) 2,109 715 Engineered Cabs 1,004 765 1,210 2,643 Other (13) (1,484) (3) (1,486) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total restructuring and other expense $ 3,272 $ 1,523 $ 4,600 $ 4,592 ========== ========== ========== ==========

