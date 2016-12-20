TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/19/16 -- Energizer Resources Inc. (TSX: EGZ)(OTCQB: ENZR)(WKN: A1CXW3) ("Energizer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 19, 2016.

All of the resolutions put forward at the Meeting were approved. The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors. The Company's shareholders elected the following 7 nominees to the Board. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the election of directors: Broker Nominee For Withheld Abstain Non-Vote ---------------------------- ----------- ----------- ----------------------- John Sanderson 96.44% 3.56% - 6.52% Craig Scherba 96.44% 3.56% - 6.52% Quentin Yarie 96.43% 3.57% - 6.52% Robin Borley 96.36% 3.64% - 6.52% Albert A. Thiess, Jr. 96.45% 3.55% - 6.52% Dean Comand 96.31% 3.69% - 6.52% Dalton Larson 96.42% 3.58% - 6.52% 2. Appointment of MNP LLP. The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending June 30, 2017. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the appointment of MNP LLP: Broker For Withheld Abstain Non-Vote 98.13% 1.87% - 0% 3. Approval of the Share Consolidation. The Company's shareholders approved a share consolidation of the Company's common stock and corresponding amendment to our articles of incorporation to implement the share consolidation, and authorized the board, in its sole discretion, to effect a share consolidation of our common stock at an exchange ratio of not less than 1-for-5 and not greater than 1-for-10, by filing an amendment to our articles of incorporation at any time through December 19, 2017. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the approval of the share consolidation and corresponding amendment to our articles: Broker For Against Abstain Non-Vote 92.11% 7.89 % - 0% 4. Approval of the Name Change. The Company's shareholders approved a change in the name of the company, as shall be determined in the sole discretion of the board, by filing an amendment to our articles of incorporation. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the approval of the name change: Broker For Against Abstain Non-Vote 95.36% 4.64% - 0% 5. Amendment of the Stock Option Plan. The Company's shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the amendment to the Stock Option Plan: Broker For Against Abstain Non-Vote 77.95% 22.05% - 6.52% 6. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The Company's shareholders approved the non-binding advisory resolution, commonly known as a "Say on Pay" proposal, regarding the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The following table sets forth the vote of the shareholders at the Annual Meeting with respect to the advisory vote on executive compensation: Broker For Against Abstain Non-Vote 95.26% 4.74% - 6.52%

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointments of the following executive officers:

-- John Sanderson as Chairman of the Board -- Craig Scherba as President and Chief Executive Officer -- Marc Johnson as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance -- Brent Nykoliation, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development -- Robin Borley, Senior Vice President, Mine Development

About Energizer Resources

Energizer Resources is a mineral exploration and mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, feasibility-stage Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar.

