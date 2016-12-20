Nexgen Packaging Partners with KT Label

ROMEOVILLE, Illinois, Dec. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Nexgen Packaging, LLC, a leading global supplier of brand identification products to retailers as well as to apparel and textile brands, announced today it will partner with leather industry pioneer KT Label, a manufacturer of leather labels of exceptional quality based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Retailers and brand owners will now have the opportunity to see, feel, and sample KT Label's products through Nexgen Packaging sales representatives. This partnership provides ease of accessibility to KT Label's in-house tannery and its century of experience in leather tanning - including a state-of-the-art label factory in Istanbul, which was established in 2014 and employs industry veterans in label design and manufacturing. As a result, Nexgen Packaging customers can now sample a wider selection of unique leather label designs and distribute high-quality KT Label products throughout the packaging industry.

Part of KT Label's unique process includes only selecting the finest, most unembellished sources of leather from around the world to produce the best reactive leather goods on the market today, manufactured to the highest environmental standards.

By establishing this partnership Nexgen Packaging and KT Label will enjoy exclusive benefits:

Nexgen Packaging customers will have ease of accessibility to fine leather products, with the ability to create new designs or choose from the many different styles in KT Label's extensive selection.

KT Label can promote and increase distribution of their products through Nexgen Packaging global business networks.

Together, Nexgen Packaging and KT Label have the capability to design, manufacture, and distribute innovative products never before seen in the industry, revolutionizing the way leather is used in packaging.

Branding Redefined

"Nexgen Packaging is very pleased to partner with KT Label to bring their broad range of high-quality leather labels to our global clients," says Andy Effron, Nexgen Packaging's Chief Executive Officer. "KT Label's state-of-the-art production facilities and in-house tannery produce leather labels to stringent performance standards with a focus on sustainability and compliance with the highest US and EU standards."

"At KT Label, we are very excited to partner with Nexgen Packaging to deliver the highest quality leather labels to customers worldwide," says Ahmet Kaymak, Owner and Partner at KT Label. "Working collaboratively we look forward to building a great success story for both Nexgen Packaging and KT Label."

About NEXGEN

Nexgen Packaging, LLC is a global provider of apparel brand identification and packaging products, servicing the creative, product development, and production needs of apparel and footwear manufacturers and retailers, and their global manufacturing partners. The company is focused on simplifying everything from the creative process to order execution, utilizing innovative technologies to increase efficiency and enhance customer service. Nexgen Packaging offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to meet its customers' product identification needs, including: woven labels, printed labels, heat transfers, hang tags, integrated tags, price tickets, RFID tags and labels, wrap bands, patches, boxes, poly bags and a broad range of specialized products. Nexgen Packaging customers include a broad range of apparel brands and retailers. Nexgen Packaging has sales and manufacturing operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Guatemala, Vietnam, China and 11 other key apparel and footwear producing countries globally.

Their website is nexgenpkg.com

About KT Label

KT Label features a group of diverse experts working collaboratively with global clients and business partners to customize, manufacture and deliver the finest leather labels, trims, and other accessories with a focus on safety and sustainability. KT Label ensures that its leather labels meet the limits of the Restricted Substance List (RSL) of American Apparel & Footwear Association's (AAFA) Environmental Task Force. KT Label has also been granted authorization according to Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 to use the Oeko-Tex® mark, based on the test report ISO03 121322.1-3 for leather labels made of 100% original reactive leather, drum dyed or finished, hot press print, cold press print, engraved/embossed and silk print. These products also meet the human-ecological requirements of the standard presently established for products with direct contact to skin.

KT Leather is based in Istanbul with an office in Fort Washington, PA. Its website is at www.ktlabel.com