sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 20.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,636 Euro		-0,048
-7,02 %
WKN: A1JXGT ISIN: US74154B2034 Ticker-Symbol: YP1B 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,588
0,624
19.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRIMA BIOMED LTD ADR0,636-7,02 %