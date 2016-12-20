sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 20.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

375,37 Euro		-3,86
-1,02 %
WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
372,57
376,31
19.12.
374,03
375,74
19.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK INC
BLACKROCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKROCK INC375,37-1,02 %